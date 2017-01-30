Two arrested after deputy finds sheets of counterfeit money in vehicle
Two Indianapolis residents were arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near Columbus after a Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputy found sheets of printed, uncut money and a printer in their vehicle. The driver, David Young, 35, 509 E. Lincoln St., Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of fraud, possession of a legend drug, identity deception, possession of marijuana, false informing and possession of paraphernalia, deputies said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|Jan 28
|Justme215
|3
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC