Three more houses coming down

Three more houses coming down

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The city is scheduling three more Columbus homes for demolition after their owners agreed to participate in a blight-elimination program. Structures at 506 Smith St., 48 S. Hinman St. and 300 S. Beatty St. in Columbus are the latest to be scheduled for demolition in the coming months, said Robin S. Hilber, Columbus Community Development programs coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shame on you Tammy 17 hr Karmacomes 5
Worthless Parents Thu Hahaha 14
muslim population Jan 11 FYI 3
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 31 Just wondering lol 56
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,902 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC