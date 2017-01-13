Three more houses coming down
The city is scheduling three more Columbus homes for demolition after their owners agreed to participate in a blight-elimination program. Structures at 506 Smith St., 48 S. Hinman St. and 300 S. Beatty St. in Columbus are the latest to be scheduled for demolition in the coming months, said Robin S. Hilber, Columbus Community Development programs coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you Tammy
|17 hr
|Karmacomes
|5
|Worthless Parents
|Thu
|Hahaha
|14
|muslim population
|Jan 11
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC