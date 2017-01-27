Tax proposals gain attention

Proposed tax hikes that would be paid by both motorists and smokers are among top legislative concerns of Bartholomew County residents during the current session of the Indiana General Assembly. State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, anticipates the proposals will be heavily discussed when the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce begins its weekly Third House sessions at 7:30 a.m. Monday in Columbus City Hall.

