Tax proposals gain attention
Proposed tax hikes that would be paid by both motorists and smokers are among top legislative concerns of Bartholomew County residents during the current session of the Indiana General Assembly. State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, anticipates the proposals will be heavily discussed when the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce begins its weekly Third House sessions at 7:30 a.m. Monday in Columbus City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Karmacomes
|7
|Disgusting tammy
|7 hr
|Karmacomes
|2
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC