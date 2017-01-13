Stolen vehicle suspect rescued from river
A local driver in a stolen sport-utility vehicle was rescued from the Flatrock River by Columbus police after a pursuit. At 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus police officers Travis Harbaugh and Chad Lehman saw a white Ford Expedition traveling near 11th Street near Jackson Street and identified it as a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, said Lt Matt Harris, Columbus Police Department spokesman.
