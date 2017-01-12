Solar Initiative sponsoring community...

Solar Initiative sponsoring community meeting for launch

The Columbus Community Solar Initiative is sponsoring a community meeting to officially launch a third round of solar energy installations. The meeting is 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Barbara Stewart Conference Room at the Columbus Area Visitors Center, 506 Fifth St. So far, 21 consumer and organization projects are in various stages being planned in Columbus.

