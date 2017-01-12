Solar Initiative sponsoring community meeting for launch
The Columbus Community Solar Initiative is sponsoring a community meeting to officially launch a third round of solar energy installations. The meeting is 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Barbara Stewart Conference Room at the Columbus Area Visitors Center, 506 Fifth St. So far, 21 consumer and organization projects are in various stages being planned in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless Parents
|10 hr
|Hahaha
|14
|muslim population
|Wed
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC