Sims receives Love CommUNITYAward
Pastor Jane A Sims, co-pastor of Calvary Community Church in Columbus, received the Love CommUNITY Award this morning at the 20th Annual Community Breakfast celebrating the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The award is presented by the African American Pastors Alliance as part of the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. observance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
