Sheriff's deputies arrest man on drug-related charges

23 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies arrested a local man in the area of the Lowell Bridge fishing site after finding he had methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Deputy Andrew Dougan and reserve deputy Michael Barnes were patrolling at about 8:32 p.m. Monday near the fishing site northwest of Columbus when they saw a red Ford truck without lights.

