School superintendent to speak about bullying

The new superintendent of the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. will talk about steps being taken to make students feel safe from bullying and harassment when he appears at the next Sustained Community Dialogue session. Jim Roberts, who joined the Columbus-based school district in July, will speak from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Thrive Alliance Room at Doug Otto Center, 1531 13th St. in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.