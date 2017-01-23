School News a " January 23
A Columbus North High School senior's project has ensured that Columbus Police Department has trauma kits available in case a police officer ever experienced severe bleeding. Each kit includes latex gloves, a CPR shield, pressure tourniquet and quick clot gauze.
