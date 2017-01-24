Rudolf Czerny

Rudolf "Rudi" Czerny, 89, of Columbus, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. He was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Radautz, Romania to the late Raimund and Leontine Czerny.

