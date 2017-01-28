Roundabout keeps traffic flowing, but flood water standing, couple says
A southern Bartholomew County couple say they are delighted with the way a new roundabout at U.S. 31 and Southern Crossing controls the flow of traffic next to their home. But what hasn't pleased Brandon and Jenifer Moore is the flow of flood water - or rather, lack of it - on their property since the roundabout was completed during the summer.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|32 min
|Justme215
|3
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
