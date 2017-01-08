Restaurant reunion planned

A reunion of former employees and customers of Shorty's restaurant, formerly at 601 Reeves Way, Columbus, will be 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the city's downtown Dairy Queen, 616 Third St. The restaurant, which closed in 2016, was owned by the late Marion "Shorty" Prather and later by longtime employee Ruby Eagleton. Kirk Johannesen is assistant managing editor of The Republic.

