Relive the Indiana Bicentennial
Items being placed in a time capsule to celebrate Indiana's bicentennial sit on a table on the grounds of the Bartholomew Consolidate School Corporation's administration building on Central Avenue in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The items, all representing 2016 in Indiana and Columbus, were placed in the time capsule by BCSC faculty, staff and students then buried on the grounds of the BCSC building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|Sat
|Justme215
|3
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC