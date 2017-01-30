Relive the Indiana Bicentennial

Items being placed in a time capsule to celebrate Indiana's bicentennial sit on a table on the grounds of the Bartholomew Consolidate School Corporation's administration building on Central Avenue in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The items, all representing 2016 in Indiana and Columbus, were placed in the time capsule by BCSC faculty, staff and students then buried on the grounds of the BCSC building.

