Regional Hospital, Police a " January 22
Sean Cobb, 36, Columbus, visiting or maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance, 1:09 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $10,055 bond. Curt Thornburg, 34, North Vernon, visiting or maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of two or more chemical reagents and possession of paraphernalia, 1:09 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $6,255 bond.
