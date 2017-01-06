Purdue Extension office plans slate o...

Purdue Extension office plans slate of programs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Programs are offered at no cost, and no registration is necessary. All sessions begin at 10 a.m. and, except for the farm visits, will be held at Purdue Extension Bartholomew County, 965 Repp Drive, Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Worthless Parents Jan 1 Peach Eater 11
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 31 Just wondering lol 56
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13) Dec '16 Deb 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC