Purdue Extension office plans slate of programs
Programs are offered at no cost, and no registration is necessary. All sessions begin at 10 a.m. and, except for the farm visits, will be held at Purdue Extension Bartholomew County, 965 Repp Drive, Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 1
|Peach Eater
|11
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec '16
|Deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC