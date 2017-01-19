Police working to track down Putt-Putt vandals
Columbus Police are seeking information about the identity of individuals who were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course on Jan. 1. Submitted Columbus police are hoping to identify individuals caught on a surveillance camera vandalizing the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course on Jan. 1. Owner Carl Miller is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspects, who caused more than $5,000 in damage to the facility. Two of the golf courses' miniature animals, a zebra and a giraffe, were overturned and broken, and vandals broke out about a dozen fluorescent lights throughout the facility, Miller said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Watson
|2 hr
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Tue
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
|muslim population
|Jan 11
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC