Police working to track down Putt-Putt vandals

Columbus Police are seeking information about the identity of individuals who were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course on Jan. 1. Submitted Columbus police are hoping to identify individuals caught on a surveillance camera vandalizing the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course on Jan. 1. Owner Carl Miller is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspects, who caused more than $5,000 in damage to the facility. Two of the golf courses' miniature animals, a zebra and a giraffe, were overturned and broken, and vandals broke out about a dozen fluorescent lights throughout the facility, Miller said.

