Polar Plunge returns to Columbus on Saturday

The Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana will return to downtown Columbus for the third time at 11 a.m. Saturday outside The Commons. Individuals jump into a four-foot-deep outdoor pool to raise money for an organization that supports residents with intellectual disabilities.

