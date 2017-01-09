Photos: Pence arrives in nationa s ca...

Photos: Pence arrives in nationa s capital after bidding farewell to...

Columbus native and Vice President-elect Mike Pence has arrived at Joint Base Andrews with members of his family - and three pets. Pence took his first flight aboard a military flight - which will be Air Force Two once he becomes vice president.

