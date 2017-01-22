Photo Gallery: Stepping Up
A popular place to be Jan. 14 was the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, site of "Dancing with the Stars Columbus Style - Hollywood Nights." The ninth annual event raised $80,000 for Children Inc. and Family School Partners, two United Way agencies that help children and parents.
