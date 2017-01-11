Photo gallery: Practice makes perfect for Columbus North band

Come with us as we chronicle through stories, photos and video the Columbus North marching band as they prepare to perform in the inauguration parade on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. On that day, Donald J. Trump becomes president and Columbus native and North graduate Mike Pence becomes vice president. Bob Cox, left, leans forward as his daughter Victoria Cox, a member of the Sound of North marching band, fill out her permission slip to miss class to march in the inauguration parade after rehearsal at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

