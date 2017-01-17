Pence's hometown band rushes to prep for inaugural parade
It's a rainy Tuesday in January, and the Columbus North High School marching band has just eight days and three practices until they march in the parade after the inauguration of Donald Trump and Mike Pence on Jan. 20. The region is under a thunderstorm watch during this particular 7 p.m. practice, but 150 marching band members aren't paying attention to the weather. They're playing instruments in various parts of the high school - the alma mater of Vice President-elect Mike Pence - about an hour south of Indianapolis learning music they started rehearsing that night.
