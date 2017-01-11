Pence following in footsteps of Hoosier VPs on road to the White House
Bob Garton, who knows a thing or two about Indiana politics, has come across an interesting factoid relating to Mike Pence's soon-to-be status as vice president of the United States. By virtue of his role as the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|muslim population
|1 hr
|Donald Trump
|2
|Worthless Parents
|Tue
|Dave
|12
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC