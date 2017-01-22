Patricia Blasdel

Patricia L. Scalf Blasdel, 91, of Columbus, died at 9:45 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at Kindred Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center. Surviving are her sons, Rodney R. Blasdel of Columbus and Richard Blasdel of Texas; a brother, Donald Milligan of Virginia; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.