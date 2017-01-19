Parents get up-close look at band's inauguration experience
Kelly Stultz, left, and Amy Jackson, center, hand paperwork to Sound of North marching band member Juli Soda, right, about the band's trip to play in the inauguration parade sit on a table as the band rehearses in the cafeteria at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Sound of North marching band had it's third rehearsal Monday to prepare for their performance in the inauguration parade on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Watson
|6 hr
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
|muslim population
|Jan 11
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC