Parents get up-close look at band's i...

Parents get up-close look at band's inauguration experience

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Kelly Stultz, left, and Amy Jackson, center, hand paperwork to Sound of North marching band member Juli Soda, right, about the band's trip to play in the inauguration parade sit on a table as the band rehearses in the cafeteria at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Sound of North marching band had it's third rehearsal Monday to prepare for their performance in the inauguration parade on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Watson 6 hr Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
muslim population Jan 11 FYI 3
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC