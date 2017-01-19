Parents get up-close look at band's inauguration experience

Kelly Stultz, left, and Amy Jackson, center, hand paperwork to Sound of North marching band member Juli Soda, right, about the band's trip to play in the inauguration parade sit on a table as the band rehearses in the cafeteria at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Sound of North marching band had it's third rehearsal Monday to prepare for their performance in the inauguration parade on Friday.

