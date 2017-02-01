Pair arrested after traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies said they found drugs in their car during a traffic stop. Rhiannon Mitchell, 29, of Columbus, was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a restricted drug injection device.

