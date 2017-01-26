Officials: Rooftop hopping must stop

Officials: Rooftop hopping must stop

Read more: The Republic

Columbus is considering tougher and more expensive barriers to keep trespassers from climbing over the edge of the city's Second Street parking garage to access The Cole apartments roof. Columbus Redevelopment Commission attorney Stan Gamso provided the Columbus Redevelopment Commission with photos of the rooftop access, showing how easy - but dangerous - it is to cross over from the garage to the apartment building's roof.

