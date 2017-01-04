North band fundraiser still looking for $10,000 for presidential inauguration performance
A fundraiser to send Columbus North High School's Sound of North to Washington D.C. for the inauguration still needs about $10,000 in pledges. Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a 1977 North graduate, requested that the band perform in the presidential inauguration parade on Jan. 20, and asked Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, to make it happen.
