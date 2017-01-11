NEWS Investment firm buys Richardson Molding; Steve Dyer named CEO

NEWS Investment firm buys Richardson ...

Investment firm buys Richardson Molding; Steve Dyer named CEO

13 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Private investment firm Owner Resource Group LLC is acquiring Richardson Molding Inc., an Indiana maker of injection molded parts, primarily for the lead-acid battery market. Richardson owner and CEO Roger Winslow has retired and Steve Dyer is taking control of the Columbus, Ind.-based company.

