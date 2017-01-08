Musical comedy benefits Ivy Tech students
Ivy Tech Community College Columbus will present "An Evening of Musical Comedy" to raise money for the Ivy Tech Foundation, which provides scholarships and other assistance for students in financial need. The event will be 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Commons in downtown Columbus, featuring the high-energy show of the Dueling Pianos.
