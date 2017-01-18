Mike Pence stands to become 48th vice president of the United States
Columbus native Mike Pence, who just ended his term as Indiana's 50th governor, will become the 48th person to hold the office of vice president when he is sworn in on Friday. Among the previous 47 U.S. vice presidents, 14 of them became president - more than half of them after the president had died.
