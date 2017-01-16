Mike Pence: Delegation will attend events for inaugural
When Matt Miller was just in fifth grade, he asked his parents to take him to the small Clifford fire station to get his picture taken with then-Indiana congressman Mike Pence. Nearly two decades later, the now-Bartholomew County councilman is about to meet Pence again - in a far more high- profile venue.
