Mike Pence: Delegation will attend events for inaugural

Mike Pence: Delegation will attend events for inaugural

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

When Matt Miller was just in fifth grade, he asked his parents to take him to the small Clifford fire station to get his picture taken with then-Indiana congressman Mike Pence. Nearly two decades later, the now-Bartholomew County councilman is about to meet Pence again - in a far more high- profile venue.

