Mid-term grads get early start on next phase of life
While their classmates were plotting plans for a two-week winter break break, two Columbus seniors were sizing up life options as recent graduates. Claudia Lee of Columbus North and Megan Purdue of Columbus East were among 47 Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. seniors who completed their high school studies as midterm graduates.
