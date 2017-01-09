Meet officers of new submarine
Local residents have the opportunity to meet officers who will command the new USS Indiana, a Virginia Class fast-attack nuclear submarine that is the first named after the state in more than 70 years. The officers will be at the Upland Columbus Pump House, 148 Lindsey St. in Columbus, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
