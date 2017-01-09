Meet officers of new submarine

Meet officers of new submarine

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Local residents have the opportunity to meet officers who will command the new USS Indiana, a Virginia Class fast-attack nuclear submarine that is the first named after the state in more than 70 years. The officers will be at the Upland Columbus Pump House, 148 Lindsey St. in Columbus, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Worthless Parents Jan 1 Peach Eater 11
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 31 Just wondering lol 56
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13) Dec '16 Deb 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,297

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC