Marching to a new beat

As the Columbus North High School Sound of North marching band prepares for Friday's inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., 16 band members are learning marching cadences for the first time. "It's trying to get everything in line - play my instrument and trying to get my feet on the same foot as everyone else," said Ryan Huff, a North senior who usually plays a keyboard synthesizer on the sidelines when the band performs.

