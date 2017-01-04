Looking Back a " January 4
Charles "Shorty" Whittington of rural Columbus, left, flanked by a Purdue University fraternity brother, displayed a souvenir "splinter" from a goal post after their trip to California to watch Purdue play in the Rose Bowl in 1967. From the Republic archives A train crashed into a car stopped on railroad tracks in northern Jackson County, but the vehicle's driver, who was blinded by the sun, escaped with minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|8 hr
|Joseph
|2
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 1
|Peach Eater
|11
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC