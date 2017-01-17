Looking Back a " January 17

Columbus High School gymnast Chuck Earle was an unofficial cheerleader in 1967, jumping from his seat in the stands during a timeout at Bull Dog basketball games to lead the cheer block and fans in a chant, spelling out "Columbus" two letters at a time, with lots of jumps, arm waving and other theatrics. From The Republic archives Sheriff Mark Gorbett announced his decision to outsource inmate food service at Bartholomew County Jail, saving an estimated $96,000 annually.

