Logistics firm expanding in Columbus with 61 new jobs
TPS Industrial Services, an integrated logistics solution provider, announced plans today to expand its headquarters in Indiana, creating up to 61 new jobs by 2020. Established in 2014 with a single truck and driver, the certified women- and minority-owned business has grown significantly in the last two years and currently employs 15 full-time Hoosiers, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. said in a press release.
