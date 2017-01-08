Local Police, Fire a " January 8
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Lisa G. Fields, 55, 450 Jackson St., Columbus, disorderly conduct, 6:56 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $3,500 bond.
