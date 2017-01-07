Local Police, Fire a " January 7

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Jacob D. Rothrock, 26, 2835 Lamplight Drive, Columbus, two Bartholomew County warrants, 9:47 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $12,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.