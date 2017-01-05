Local Police, Fire a " January 5

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Michael S. Cheek, 31, 6070 E. County Road 450N, Columbus, theft, invasion of privacy and criminal trespassing, 6:15 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $15,000 bond.

