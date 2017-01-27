Local Police, Fire a " January 27
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Alisha M. Satkowiak, 23, 8433 N. Saxon Court, Columbus, body attachment, 5:15 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held in lieu of $350 cash bond.
