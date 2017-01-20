Local Police, Fire a " January 20
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Linda D. James, 44, Taylorsville, Bartholomew County warrant and out-of-county warrant, 5:16 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held with no bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Watson
|23 hr
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
|muslim population
|Jan 11
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC