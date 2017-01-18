Local Police, Fire a " January 18

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Kristin N. Greenlee, 32, 6356 S. Becksgrove Road, Columbus, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, 3:56 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.

