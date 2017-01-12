Local Police, Fire a " January 12
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Ronnie D. Houchens, 49, Edinburgh, Bartholomew County warrant, 3:59 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.
