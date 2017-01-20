Local man in critical condition after...

Local man in critical condition after being hit by car

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A local man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near Marr Road and Pavilion Drive. Witnesses told police that Compton was walking east across Marr Road when he was nearly struck by a vehicle traveling south, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Watson Thu Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
muslim population Jan 11 FYI 3
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at January 20 at 10:19PM EST

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,530 • Total comments across all topics: 278,107,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC