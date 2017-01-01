Less money, possible new tax?

Less money, possible new tax?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

That's likely to put additional pressure on the Bartholomew County Council to raise taxes, said the county commissioners. But that's something the council hasn't done since 2009, which also happened to be a non-election year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless Parents 11 hr Peach Eater 11
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Sat Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Sat Just wondering lol 56
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Dec 30 Dave 1
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13) Dec 5 Deb 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC