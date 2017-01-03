Leaders reflect on Mayor Hudnut's legacy
INDIANAPOLIS Hundreds of people gathered for the memorial services of former Indianapolis Mayor William "Bill" Hudnut on the city's north side Saturday morning. Several politicians addressed the legacy of Hudnut's time in office, such as Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 1
|Peach Eater
|11
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec '16
|Deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC