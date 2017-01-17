Kevin Thompson raised more than $6,000 to buy trauma kits for Columbus, IN police.
Kevin Thompson, 17, learned about the police department's need for trauma kits while working on his senior project. He then raised more than $6,000 from businesses in the area to purchase kits for all of the officers.
