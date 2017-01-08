JCB digging in on new branch next to Kroger
Ground will be broken this week for a new banking center near the Kroger Marketplace shopping center on the city's north side. Seymour-based bank JCB will debut a new look when construction begins on a 3,700-square foot banking center, which will replace the bank's Clover Center office, said Susan Haskett, JCB's senior vice president and chief administrative officer.
