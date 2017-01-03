Jan. 20 Inauguration Day postmark ann...

Jan. 20 Inauguration Day postmark announced

13 hrs ago Read more: Linn's Stamp News

A postmark for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States will be available from Washington, D.C. The U.S. Postal Service will offer a circular datestamp with four horizontal bars that includes the words "Presidential Inauguration Day Station" in the middle of the bar markings. At this time, it is not known if there will be other postmarks available from Trump's hometown of New York City, or from Columbus, Ind., the hometown of the vice president-elect, Mike Pence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

